Aerial footage shows widespread extent of Canterbury flooding

Helicopter footage taken by 1 NEWS reveals the widespread flooding affecting the Canterbury region over the last two days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The images show flooded farmland near the Selwyn River.

At one point a car can be seen driving down a flooded road.

Tales of damage from farmers and business owners have been coming in to 1 NEWS all day, with one gutted Ashburton farmer saying over 20 years of work on his farm has "washed away overnight".

Gutted Ashburton farmer says over 20 years of work on farm 'washed away overnight'

NIWA has released a graphic showing the huge amount of rainfall over Canterbury in the last two days.

"Lismore, near Ashburton, received 238 mm in the last 2.2 days, the same amount it had received in the previous 187 days," NIWA says.

While the worst of the weather has passed, danger still remains and rain continues to fall in parts of Canterbury.