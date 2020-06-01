ACT leader says Black Lives Matter protests 'a slap in the face' for covid compliant businesses

ACT Party leader David Seymour has criticised the Black Lives Matter protests in NZ today, saying they're a "slap in the face" for businesses who complied with Covid-19 prevention efforts.

David Seymour has criticised the fact the Black Lives Matter protests were allowed to go ahead. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Seymour said small businesses had to adhere to strict protocols of social distancing while gatherings of thousands have been allowed to go ahead today.

Marches were held in the Auckland CBD and Christchurch's Cathedral Square to show solidarity with the protests in the US, which have swept across the country after the death of George Floyd.

"This gathering is a slap in the face for every business that has restricted its operations, lost money, and laid off staff to comply with the Govts rules," Mr Seymour wrote.