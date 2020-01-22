Access to Cape Reinga closed due to large scrub fire

Access to Cape Reinga has been closed because of a large scrub fire.

Scrub fire at Cape Reinga. Source: DOC

Emergency services arrived on scene around 4.30 this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent four fire trucks and four helicopters to tackle the blaze.

Cape Reinga fire. Source: Snapchat

The fire is now an estimated four acres in size.

The Department of Conservation says access to Cape Reinga is currently blocked due to the fire.