Access to Cape Reinga closed due to large scrub fire

Access to Cape Reinga has been closed because of a large scrub fire.
Scrub fire at Cape Reinga. Source: DOC
Emergency services arrived on scene around 4.30 this afternoon.
Fire and Emergency NZ sent four fire trucks and four helicopters to tackle the blaze.
Cape Reinga fire. Source: Snapchat
The fire is now an estimated four acres in size.
The Department of Conservation says access to Cape Reinga is currently blocked due to the fire.
"Ngāti Kuri ambassadors were the first to have identified the fire who then phoned 111 Fire and us, they then evacuated all visitors from the Te Rerenga Wairua car park," DOC posted on their Facebook page.