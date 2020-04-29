ACC, TVNZ partner to launch show aimed at keeping elderly Kiwis active

As part of a new initiative to help the elderly during lockdown, ACC has partnered with TVNZ for a new show which promotes excersie among older people.

Former Silver Fern Bernice Mene will host Healthy for Life a showed which aims to help older people to stay mobile.

In 2019, ACC received over 150,000 claims for falls from people over 65, representing just over seven per cent of all claims made that year.

ACC's Head of Injury and Prevention Isaac Carlson hopes the new show will help to introduce more people to their injury prevention programmes for the elderly.

Live Stronger for Longer, a community based programme aimed at the elderly, had been created by the Ministry of Health and ACC but sessions have halted during lockdown.

"Regular exercise is one of the best things anyone can do to stay fit and healthy. This is especially important as we age, to reduce the risk of a fall and maintain confidence to be active and independent," says Mr Carlson.