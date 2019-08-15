TODAY |

ACC forks out millions for wind-related injuries

More than $1 million was forked out by ACC last year for wind-related injuries in Wellington alone.

In addition, Auckland clocked up an extra $700,000 and Waikato was not too far behind.

Windy Wellington is said to be one of the main hotspots in New Zealand for wind-related injuries, as is Cook Strait.

But it was Auckland that took out the top spot last year in the number of claims, with over 700. Wellington and Canterbury followed with over 300 claims.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp offered some simple adive for weathering the wind: pay attention to the forecast to prevent a potential injury.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Which New Zealand city has the most dangerous wind? Seven Sharp investigates. Source: Seven Sharp
