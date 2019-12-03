About 70,000 commuters affected as Auckland bus drivers take strike action

Tens of thousands of Auckland commuters face major disruption this morning as dozens of bus services are cancelled.

It's estimated 70,000 communters to be impacted, with several major Auckland roads affected by strike action.

Bus lanes on roads including Mt Eden Rd, Sandringham Rd and Dominion Rd will be empty.

The action follows NZ Bus drivers not collecting passenger fares last week - those bus drivers were over the weekend suspended but a compromise in their ongoing pay dispute hasn't been reached.