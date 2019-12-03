TODAY |

About 70,000 commuters affected as Auckland bus drivers take strike action

Source:  1 NEWS

Tens of thousands of Auckland commuters face major disruption this morning as dozens of bus services are cancelled.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jared Abbott of First Union told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a solution is needed. Source: Breakfast

It's estimated 70,000 communters to be impacted, with several major Auckland roads affected by strike action.

Bus lanes on roads including Mt Eden Rd, Sandringham Rd and Dominion Rd will be empty.

The action follows NZ Bus drivers not collecting passenger fares last week - those bus drivers were over the weekend suspended but a compromise in their ongoing pay dispute hasn't been reached.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Transport's website to see how they will be impacted today.

New Zealand
Employment
Auckland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation launched after body found in Invercargill
2
Otago University dental students give $70,000 worth of free treatments to people with low incomes
3
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
4
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
5
Historical documents show Japanese army asked for one sex slave for every 70 soldiers during WWII
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51

Otago University dental students give $70,000 worth of free treatments to people with low incomes

Man charged with murder of West Coast woman
01:39

Residents defying new safety measures aimed at stopping people jumping off Northland's Taipā Bridge
00:54

Watch: Canterbury man's daring chopper mission to save tractor from floodwaters