About 2000 Honda vehicles in New Zealand to be recalled due to faulty fuel pump

Honda New Zealand says a mandatory recall of vehicles due to a fuel pump issue will affect a total of 1922 vehicles here.

A late-model Honda Civic Hatch. Source: Supplied

The recall is due to the possible failure of fuel pumps in some late-model Hondas, which could lead to the fuel supply to the engine being stopped suddenly, disabling the car.

Honda issued a world-wide recall notice last week, with more than 1.4 million vehicles affected globally.

The affected models in New Zealand are the Honda Civic, Honda Civic Hatch, Honda CRV and Honda HRV - but only late model vehicles 2018 and later.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be sent letters by Honda New Zealand, and vehicles requiring a new pump to be installed will have it done for no charge.