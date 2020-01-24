1000-member betting syndicate mulls placing NZ's biggest ever bet on a single horse race

What's believed to be the largest betting syndicate ever seen in New Zealand is preparing to put its money where its mouth is, contemplating making the biggest ever bet on a single horse race tomorrow.

Group member Jonny Kiddo says it's "probably New Zealand's greatest sporting atmosphere".

The syndicate has more than a thousand members and its founder has been using the powers of social media and savvy investment to bring a new generation of punters to the game.

The Boys Get Paid group is gearing up for history at Ellerslie racecourse tomorrow.

The group has picked the two-year-old Karaka Million winner for the past two years and is now looking for its hat-trick.

Tomorrow more than 400 will be filling the stands at the country's richest race day.

Contemplating what could be the biggest ever wager on a single race, $100,000 if the odds drift in their favour.

Boys Get Paid founder Luke Kemeys says it's not just a boys club either.