1 NEWS camera captures van crashing on snowy Desert Rd

A 1 NEWS reporter filmed a vehicle crashing into a bank amid wintery conditions along SH1 Desert Road, in the central North Island, this afternoon.

David Downer tapped on his brake when the vehicle slipped north of Waiouru. Source: 1 NEWS

David Downer was driving in his van when he "slightly tapped" the brake after seeing a car parked on the side of the road, causing his van to slam into a sign north of Waiouru.

"No control over the van - just went straight out over the bank," he told 1 NEWS' Sam Kelway.

Kelway was at the scene and witnessed the crash, which was caught on camera. The camera had been turned off just moments before the dramatic crash unfolded.

Downer said the road was "very slippery", warning motorists "don't underestimate it".

"Take it safe out there."

Winter blast brings snow, strong winds to parts of country

Downer said the vehicle had been brand-new.

"It is what it is, I suppose. Yeah, gutted."

Police were at the scene monitoring the road following its closure yesterday when the incident occurred.

