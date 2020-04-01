TODAY |

‘We’re fighting stupidity’ – Breakfast hosts lambast person who swiped coronavirus testing tent

Source:  1 NEWS

The thief or thieves who stole a tent being used for coronavirus testing in East Auckland has been delivered a concerned message from police and a grilling from the Breakfast panel for their "stupidity".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities have urged the unidentified person to get tested for the disease after the tent went missing in Auckland earlier this week. Source: Breakfast

Police are appealing for any information on the Covid-19 testing tent that was stolen from Botany Downs on Monday night, which was set up outside the suburb's maternity hospital.

Authorities say those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, but they're also suggesting the person or people who stole the tent go along to get themselves tested for the coronavirus immediately.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Staff in the Auckland suburb of Botany discovered it missing when they arrived for work this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ1's Breakfast crew weren't as polite with their message to the thief or thieves, though, with presenter Anna Burns-Francis saying the police warning isn't a joke.

"The tent was testing people who could be contagious and you've touched it," she said.

"Of all the dumb things you could steal, that was not a good idea... What did you think? A free tent was just sitting on the side of the road?"

Fellow presenter Hadyn Jones was just as ruthless with his analysis.

"We're fighting two diseases aren't we? Covid-19 and stupidity."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Europe's rest home deaths being swept under the rug amid coronavirus pandemic
2
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
3
Ministry apologises after identifying infected people linked to coronavirus clusters
4
Review: The Bachelorette After The Final Rose - Lesina vows to never go on reality TV again in emotional reunion special
5
Tomorrow's minimum wage rise is 'irresponsible' amid Covid-19, Simon Bridges says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:35

Coronavirus: US death toll surpasses China, Italy confident infection rate beginning to slow down
00:22

New Zealand's minimum wage set to increase today to $18.90 an hour

Morning Briefing April 1: Time to test, test, test
02:06

Coronavirus: Pukekohe man runs 50k - around his house - as Kiwis find inventive ways to stay fit