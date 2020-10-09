‘Extremely flattered’ - Jacinda Ardern not optimistic about her chances of winning Nobel Peace Prize

Jacinda Ardern says she’s not expecting to win the Nobel Peace Prize due to be announced tonight because there are others who are more deserving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked on the campaign trail today if she was staying up to 11pm (NZ time) for the announcement of the winner, the Labour leader said she would probably be up, “but not for that reason”.

Ardern said she wasn’t optimistic about her chances.

“I’m extremely flattered by the fact that people even consider it within the realm of possibility."

“But, it’s fair to say, I never have.”

She said there had been “incredibly powerful movements over the past 12 months” who may deserve the prize.

A reporter asked Ardern whether this meant she was backing the Black Lives Matter movement to win.

“I’ve heard discussions around journalists as well," she said in reply, earning laughter from gathered media.

read more Jacinda Ardern misses out on Nobel Peace Prize, awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister

“There has been some discussion about representing and acknowledging the role of journalism, particularly in conflict, and so I wouldn’t want to put a finger on where it might go.

“But, it’s never just individuals that are in consideration.”

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize had 318 candidates, of which 211 were individuals and 107 organisations. But, the Nobel Foundation doesn’t release its official list of nominees and nominators for 50 years.

In 2019, Ardern was also named as a “bookmaker’s favourite” to win in by Time Magazine following her response to the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attacks.