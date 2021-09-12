‘Could end up like Auckland’ — Mayor ‘disappointed’ lockdown pair flew to Wānaka

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult is “disappointed” an Auckland couple flouted Covid-19 Alert Level 4 rules to fly to their Wānaka holiday home.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult. Source: 1 NEWS

“I couldn’t be more disappointed. We, as a community, have been Covid-free since the middle of 2020,” Boult told 1News.

“These people are endangering the health of folk in our part of the world and our livelihoods. This puts us in a position where we could end up like Auckland.”

Police said Sunday afternoon the pair crossed the Alert Level 4 border to travel to Hamilton Airport using essential worker exemptions, before flying down south.

The couple, a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, will be issued with a summons to appear in court in the coming week.

They will be charged for breaching the Health Order after failing to return to their residence within the Alert Level 4 area after leaving for approved essential personal movement.

“This calculated and deliberate flouting of the Alert Level 4 restrictions is completely unacceptable and will be extremely upsetting to all those who are working hard and making great sacrifices in order to stamp out Covid in our community,” the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they’d spoken to the couple and they’ve been told to return to Auckland.

Boult said the damage had already been done.

“They’re here already. I’m more interested in how we stop anybody else making the same stupid mistake,” he said.