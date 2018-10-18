 

Young metalhead, 12, petitions to bring Metallica to New Zealand

1 NEWS
A 12-year-old metalhead from Napier is petitioning for heavy metal giants Metallica to peform in New Zealand after an eight-year hiatus.

William Bush, from Havelock North, told Breakfast this morning about how he started getting into the band, which formed in the '80s, and where he got the idea to start a petition.

"Basically, I guess I sort of grew up listening to that sort of music, so it sort of stuck," he said. "In 2010, there was a petition to get them to play in Christchurch and - so I was four in 2010 - so I've never had the chance to see them. So I thought, 'What other way than to start a petition?'"

The 2010 petition, which received 11,000 signatures, was started by a Blenheim man after Metallica announced they would be playing in Auckland but not Christchurch.

William said he is in contact with the man, and has emails "for management and everything".

"Who knows? When we get to a certain amount of signatures - maybe 10 or 20,000, I'll send it off."

To sign the petition, click here.

William Bush is hoping for the heavy metal giants to return to New Zealand’s shores after an eight-year hiatus. Source: Breakfast
