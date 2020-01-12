Wellington director Sasha Rainbow nominated for prestigious BAFTA award

The work of a New Zealand director has been nominated for a prestigious BAFTA award - and it's not Taika Waititi.

Wellingtonian Sasha Rainbow's short film Kamali is set in a conservative Indian village and explores what it means to be a modern woman.

Kamali is a young girl in India whose dream is to skateboard. Living in a conservative village, she and her single mother juggle traditional values while discovering what it means to be an independent woman.

"There's these wonderful parallels with skateboarding about in order to succeed you have to fail," Rainbow told 1 NEWS.

"You have to fall over, sometimes you even have to bleed - it can be violent, but in order to get to a certain level, you have to take those risks."

The last time a Kiwi female director was nominated for a BAFTA was Jane Campion in 1993, for The Piano.

"One thing I'm really excited about is watching this new generation of female filmmakers empower others, and it's about creating as many opportunities you can to bring others on board," Rainbow says.