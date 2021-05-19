TODAY |

'We can't explain how they move' — Barack Obama talks UFOs with James Corden

Former US President Barack Obama gave a frank answer when asked about UFOs on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night.

A task force will deliver a report to the US Senate on UFO military sightings next month. Source: CBS

Obama joked that the first thing he did when he took office was ask if the military had any alien technology in its possession.

He said they reply was "no".

Obama then turned serious when talking about recently declassified UFO videos recorded by the US Navy.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said.

"We can't explain how they move, their trajectory," he told Corden. "They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

The images were taken onboard the USS Russell in 2019. Source: Twitter/@JeremyCorbell

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force is due to deliver a report to the US Senate in June on UFO military sightings.

