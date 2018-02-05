 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Uma Thurman's crash during Kill Bill filming the studio didn't want to release

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Footage has surfaced of an on-set crash during the filming of Kill Bill, where Uma Thurman says she was persuaded to drive a dangerous car at speed along a sand road.

The actress fought for the footage to be released by director Quentin Tarantino, and it has finally come to light.
Source: The New York Times

The actress has spoken out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times article, saying he attempted to sexually assault her, and as part of that article she also revealed a harrowing episode which took place while filming in Mexico.

She said director Quentin Tarantino persuaded her to drive the car, despite her being told by a crew member that it could be faulty.

"That was a deathbox that I was in," Ms Thurman said.

The Times reported that Thurman has fought to procure the footage from Mr Tarantino for more than 15 years.

Mr Tarantino reportedly put pressure on Ms Thurman to drive the car, despite her concerns, telling her "hit 40 miles an hour (64kph) or your hair won't blow the right way and I'll make you do it again".

"Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director," she said.

"He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: 'I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road.'"

Thurman worked with the now-disgraced producer on movies like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction.
Source: US ABC

In the video, a stationary camera attached behind Ms Thurman films as she drives quickly along a narrow sand road in the small Volkswagon Karmann Ghia convertible.

The car begins to fishtail when she is travelling through a wooded area, and she hits a tree, coming to a violent stop.

Members of the crew are on hand in moments and she is carried from the car.

Ms Thurman said she sought the footage from studio Miramax, as she wanted to sue them, but they reportedly told her they would only release it if she indemnified them against any damages.

She said the crash left her with permanent damage to her back and knees.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

00:37
2
The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.

'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

3
Police car generic.

Man facing murder charge after 16-year-old female found dead in Dunedin

00:29
4

'I've never felt love and happiness like this'- Kylie Jenner gives birth to daughter

00:31
5
The hilarious clip has gone viral since being posted online last month.

'It's a vicious thing bro' – Whakatane man in hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue

02:30
It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

Watch: Passionate powhiri greets Jacinda Ardern and fellow MPs onto Waitangi's upper marae

It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

Ms Ardern will be the first female prime minister to speech from the porch of Te Whare Runanga at the Treaty Grounds.


00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 