Watch: Uma Thurman's crash during Kill Bill filming the studio didn't want to release

Footage has surfaced of an on-set crash during the filming of Kill Bill, where Uma Thurman says she was persuaded to drive a dangerous car at speed along a sand road.

The actress has spoken out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a New York Times article, saying he attempted to sexually assault her, and as part of that article she also revealed a harrowing episode which took place while filming in Mexico.

She said director Quentin Tarantino persuaded her to drive the car, despite her being told by a crew member that it could be faulty.

"That was a deathbox that I was in," Ms Thurman said.

The Times reported that Thurman has fought to procure the footage from Mr Tarantino for more than 15 years.

Mr Tarantino reportedly put pressure on Ms Thurman to drive the car, despite her concerns, telling her "hit 40 miles an hour (64kph) or your hair won't blow the right way and I'll make you do it again".

"Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director," she said.

"He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: 'I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road.'"

In the video, a stationary camera attached behind Ms Thurman films as she drives quickly along a narrow sand road in the small Volkswagon Karmann Ghia convertible.

The car begins to fishtail when she is travelling through a wooded area, and she hits a tree, coming to a violent stop.

Members of the crew are on hand in moments and she is carried from the car.

Ms Thurman said she sought the footage from studio Miramax, as she wanted to sue them, but they reportedly told her they would only release it if she indemnified them against any damages.