Watch: Stephen Colbert carried off the pitch after rugby lesson with some famous Kiwi faces

Stephen Colbert had to be carried off the field after an intense rugby lesson by some famous faces during his recent trip here.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host was given a crash course in New Zealand's national game by former All Black Piri Weepu, former All Blacks Sevens captain DJ Forbes and Sky Sport presenter Laura McGoldrick.

First, the three experts ran him through the rules of rugby, including all the complex positions.

"Okay, I didn't get all that..." Colbert joked after the explanation.

Then he attempted to tackle Forbes, which despite early confidence - where the talk-show host exclaimed "You wanna call your mommy before this?" - didn't go to plan. 

Stephen Colbert butchers NZ national anthem as he attempts to 'blend in' as a Kiwi

However, he had more luck catching a lineout after being lifted by Weepu and Forbes.

Finally, Colbert tried his hand at kicking a conversion from right in front of the posts. Much to his own amazement, he nailed it on the first attempt.

Colbert then had to be carried off the field by his new "brothers" as his quads no longer had the strength to hold him.

Watch: Stephen Colbert tries iconic Kiwi treats with Bret McKenzie and Lucy Lawless

Each night this week a different segment from Colbert's trip down under will feature on the Late Show.
 

The talk-show host continued his Kiwi education with an intense session on the field. Source: CBS
