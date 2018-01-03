 

Watch: The moment Paris Hilton says 'yes' to Chris Zyla's marriage proposal on Aspen ski slope

Paris Hilton has confirmed she is engaged to Chris Zylka.

Zylka popped the question on a snowy mountainside in Aspen, Colorado.
The 36-year-old heiress "immediately said yes" when her boyfriend popped the question on the ski slopes during their holiday in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend, and couldn't stop shaking when she put the ring on.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend.

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist.

"I was so excited and surprised. I immediately said yes.

"The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen."

The 32-year-old actor cannot wait to spend the rest of his life with the socialite, who he described as his "dream girl".

He said: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out.

"I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Paris and 'The Leftovers' star first met at an Academy Awards party eight years ago but were reunited two years ago, and she confirmed their relationship on her Instagram page in February 2017.

In November, the businesswoman said Chris was "everything [she's] ever wished for" and was glad he saved her from "all these weirdos".

She said: "We are so perfect together. He's my everything. I'm so happy and excited to have someone who is my best friend, who I trust. Everything I've ever wished for came true.

"I always thought I would end up alone just because I never thought I would fall in love and trust somebody. With him, it's like God literally made him for me to save me from all these weirdos."

