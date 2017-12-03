 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kate Winslet and US talk show host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but gush over their time they have spent in New Zealand when the English actress appeared on his TV show. 

The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Colbert raised the topic of Winslet's first ever movie she acted in, Heavenly Creatures, which he mentioned was filmed in New Zealand with film maker Peter Jackson. 

The movie focuses on an English teenage girl, played by Winslet, who moved from England to Christchurch with her family. While in New Zealand she forms a unique friendship with a Kiwi girl.

Together, they hatch a plan to run away to America together. 

When asked by Colbert if she liked New Zealand, Winselt said she "loved it so much".

I know it quite well, I have a lot of friends there. Actually I have family there believe it or not," she admitted. 

"Isn't it just the most incredible place?

"It is a very very beautiful corner of the universe."

Speaking about his own travels to our country, Colbert said, "you just want to stay there and 'say here I will be a man.'

"The whole country looks like the world was just born. 

"And there is nothing there that can kill you... there are no predators."

Kate laughed and said, "they talk about that all the time. 'Come here. There is nothing that can kill you guys." while putting on a rather decent New Zealand accent. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

3

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:30
4
The Welsh showed a little razzle-dazzle early on in their 24-22 win over South Africa.

Wales execute pinpoint cross kick play for opening try in thrilling win over Springboks

00:44
5
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.

02:11
Local Maori and conservationists have declared the Waitakere Ranges closed off in bit to stop spread of Kauri dieback disease.

'It's a tipping point for the ecology of the forest' – Waitakere Ranges closed in fight against Kauri dieback

Hundreds of giant kauri in the Waitakere Ranges are dying with 20 per cent infected.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 