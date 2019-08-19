Watch: Hilary Barry meets Blenheim cop who almost won Miss Universe NZ

When Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry found out a police officer from Blenheim had entered Miss Universe New Zealand, she had to find out why.

Hannah McCabe evokes memories of the Sandra Bullock film Miss Congeniality, about a cop going undercover in a beauty pageant.

However, Constable McCabe had different reasons for entering Miss Universe New Zealand.

"To be a good Miss Universe New Zealand you've got to be empathetic and driven and motivated. It's the same with my job at home," she says.

Being from a small town meant lots of interest as to why Ms McCabe entered.

"There's curiosity about this. What is it for? What are you doing? Where are you going with this?

"Just the usual questions that people have but then they're looking at me and saying 'you're not a beauty queen' because I don't wear makeup at work.

"I have my big chunky boots on and eat chocolate and night shift snacks and I'm definitely not a beauty queen at home!"

In the end the winning tiara went to Auckland's Diamond Langi.