TODAY |

Watch: Hilary Barry meets Blenheim cop who almost won Miss Universe NZ

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment

When Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry found out a police officer from Blenheim had entered Miss Universe New Zealand, she had to find out why.

Hannah McCabe evokes memories of the Sandra Bullock film Miss Congeniality, about a cop going undercover in a beauty pageant.

However, Constable McCabe had different reasons for entering Miss Universe New Zealand.

"To be a good Miss Universe New Zealand you've got to be empathetic and driven and motivated. It's the same with my job at home," she says.

Being from a small town meant lots of interest as to why Ms McCabe entered.

"There's curiosity about this. What is it for? What are you doing? Where are you going with this?

"Just the usual questions that people have but then they're looking at me and saying 'you're not a beauty queen' because I don't wear makeup at work.

"I have my big chunky boots on and eat chocolate and night shift snacks and I'm definitely not a beauty queen at home!"

In the end the winning tiara went to Auckland's Diamond Langi.

Constable McCabe came in a close second.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hilary Barry finds out more about why Constable Hannah McCabe’s giving it a shot. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:33
We take a look into whether this is fair.
Fair Go: Northland man frustrated he's got to foot bill to make sure totara trees keep clear of powerlines
2
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
3
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
After complaints about misleading pricing we put the workshop to the test ourselves.
Fair Go: Christchurch mechanic's workshop accused of overcharging on Sunday WOF checks
5
Ethan Bryant with 'Mark' - who apologised to him for stealing a set of mag wheels.
Tauranga man caught on camera with stolen wheels makes amends to business he stole from
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Elvis admirers visit his Graceland grave for candlelight vigil, marking 42 years since his death

Arlo Guthrie sings as Woodstock fans flock to concert site for 50th anniversary

Kiwi duo behind The Breaker Upperers to direct new movie for Netflix

02:06
Seventy years after its release, the song’s writer and singer will be honoured posthumously, while 100-year-old guitarist Jim Carter will also be recognised.

Families ecstatic as NZ's first pop hit gets hall of fame recognition 70 years after release