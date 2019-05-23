TODAY |

Watch: Awkward pause as Quentin Tarantino shuts down reporter's claim of sexist writing in his new film

AssociatedPress/1NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies

Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino gave a blunt answer when asked if he made a conscious decision to give female lead Margot Robbie fewer lines than her male counterparts in his new film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Appearing on a panel with Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate in the film, sat next to him, a New York Times reporter asked Tarantino a question which appeared to rile him.

"You haven't really given her (Robbie) many lines in the movie," the reporter said.

"I guess that was a deliberate choice on your part and I just wanted to know why that was - that we don't actually hear her speaking very much?"

Tarantino gave a short sharp response to the question, "well, I just reject your hypothesis".

The room then fell silent for a few awkward moments before Robbie then commented: "I always look to the character and what the character is supposed to serve to the story," she said.

"I think the moments I was on screen gave a moment to honour Sharon... I think the tragedy was the loss of innocence.

"To show the wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking. I did feel like I got a lot of time to explore the character without dialogue, which is an interesting thing."

Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood is Tarantino's first movie not being released by Harvey Weinstein.

After Tarantino cut ties with the disgraced mogul, the project attracted the interest of most studios. Sony Pictures landed the film and gave it a $US95 million budget — a very rare gamble on a high-priced original movie.

Instead of superheroes or intellectual property, Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood will instead bank on the draw of Tarantino and his two movie stars. Margot Robbie also co-stars as Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood will be released in NZ theatres August 15.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The director didn’t take kindly to a question about how much dialogue Margot Robbie was given in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Source: Canal+
    More From
    Entertainment
    Movies
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah launch Coalition New Zealand political party
    2
    The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
    Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
    3
    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
    Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
    4
    The 2015 crash killed seven people.
    Pilot in fatal Fox Glacier crash wasn't properly trained, investigation finds
    5
    Man in popes garment holding holy bible. Adobe RGB for better color reproduction.
    Abusive former Dunedin priest, Magnus Murray, defrocked by the Vatican
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)

    Three handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home
    Geri Horner has told Spice Girls critics that everyone is excited for their reunion tour.

    Geri Horner slams Spice Girls critics and insists all is well
    FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday, May 19, 2019, that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become engaged

    Director James Gunn 'a better person' after being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3