Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

Oprah Winfrey's $50 million estate is one of the thousands of properties decimated by flash flooding and mudslides in southern California, that have killed at least 13 people.

The US television icon posted a shot clip of herself to Instagram surveying the devastation her property had suffered following the mudslides.

"There used to be a fence here, that's my neighbour's house, devastated, and debris everywhere," Oprah said.

At least 13 people were confirmed dead yesterday, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopters from the huge mudslides.

The wealthy Californian enclave which Oprah's property is located in is home to other celebrities Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Connors.