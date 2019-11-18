Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams

Janet Jackson was the low point for many at Auckland's Friday Jams concert last night, with crowds choosing to walk out rather than stick around for her performance.

It followed a string of bad reviews for Jackson, including from some of her concerts in Australia, said Breakfast's Wilson Longhurst.

Aside from the mass exit of punters at Western Springs, the R&B throwback concert was received well for the most part.

The lineup also included 50 Cent, Jason Derulo and The Black Eyed Peas who played their top hits from the past decade.