 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Two men escape from German nursing home to attend heavy metal festival

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music

Two elderly men have proved you are never too old to rock, after escaping from a nursing home in Germany to attend a heavy metal festival.

A police hunt for the pair began when staff at the nursing home noticed they were missing on Friday.

The men were then located at the Wacken Open Air festival at 3am.

Police say they were "disoriented and dazed" but clearly enjoying what is billed as the world's largest heavy metal festival.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk.

"The care home quickly organised a return transport after police picked them up."

A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018.
A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:21
On this week’s Te Tari, The Office, the National Party Deputy takes Whena Owen on a tour.

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

2

All Blacks named: Skipper Kieran Read and debutants included for Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship
3

Gold Coast man who killed ex with tomahawk, jumped on stomach to kill unborn child, jailed for at least 20 years
4

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington
5

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'will be a less good mother' by returning as PM, says far-right Canadian speaker Stefan Molyneux
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
The photo provided by Police Graubuenden shows the wreckage of the old-time propeller plane Ju 52 after it went down went down Saturday Aug, 4 2018 on the Piz Segnas mountain above the Swiss Alpine resort of Flims, striking the mountain's western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level. All 20 people on board were killed, police said Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Polizei Graubuenden via AP)

Twenty people dead after vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps
00:30
London's marine policing unit gave chase after spotting four jet skis speeding along the Thames with the scene likened to the James Bond movie, The World Is Not Enough.

Aquatic police chase on River Thames likened to a James Bond movie
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series

Model Zombie Boy, famous for his role in Lady Gaga music video, dies aged 32

Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction after overdose

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music

In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

"I will keep fighting," Lovato wrote in a post on Instagram today.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

She said she's learned that the illness of addiction doesn't fade and is something she "must continue to overcome," and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:21
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

Richie Mo'unga needs patience says Steve Hansen - 'He's got competition'

Rock legends Toto teaming up with Dragon for NZ tour

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Toto, best known for their smash hit Africa will tour New Zealand early next year, playing four shows.

The American band will be supported by Auckland rockers Dragon, known mostly for the hit April Sun In Cuba.

Mount Maunganui's ASB Bay Park will host the first show on Wednesday, January 9 before the tour heads to Napier's Church Road venue the next day.

On Friday night, the show will be at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, and the bands will then take a night off, returning for the final show on January 13 at Christchurch's Hagley Park.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, ranging in price from $59 to $209, and are available from Ticetek and TSB Showplace box office.

TOUR

Wednesday, January 9 – ASB Bay Park, Mount Maunganui
Thursday, January 10 – Church Road, Napier
Friday, January 11 – TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth
Sunday, January 13 – Hagley Park, Christchurch

80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year.
80s rockers Dragon and Toto will team up for a New Zealand tour early next year. Source: 1 NEWS graphic
Topics
Entertainment
Music