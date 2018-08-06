Two men escape from German nursing home to attend heavy metal festival

Two elderly men have proved you are never too old to rock, after escaping from a nursing home in Germany to attend a heavy metal festival.
A police hunt for the pair began when staff at the nursing home noticed they were missing on Friday.
The men were then located at the Wacken Open Air festival at 3am.
Police say they were "disoriented and dazed" but clearly enjoying what is billed as the world's largest heavy metal festival.
"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk.
"The care home quickly organised a return transport after police picked them up."