TODAY |

Trailer released for Mosley, first major animated film made in New Zealand

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Movies

A trailer has been released for the first New Zealand-made major animated film - Mosley - which features the voices of Lucy Lawless, Temuera Morrison, Rhys Darby and John Rhys-Davies.

Huhu Studios made the film in New Zealand, and it was written and directed by Kirby Atkins - a former Weta employee.

It was also the first official co-production between New Zealand and China, and is endorsed by the New Zealand Film Commission.

The film follows a family of "thoriphants" - a fictional species somewhere between an elephant and a goat.

The father - Mosley - works long days on the farm, and after returning to his barn one evening his son Rue tells him he found something amazing in the woods.

Mosley follows Rue, and they find an ancient cave with drawings of creatures similar to themselves, but standing upright, and with hands.

Mosley, counselled by his wife Bera, sets off on a journey to find the 'Uprights' and potentially free his family from servitude, but his mean-spirited farmer owner sends a hunter after him called Warfield.

The film will be released in New Zealand on October 10.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The movie features the voices of Lucy Lawless, Temuera Morrison John Rhys-Davies and Rhys Darby. Source: Rialto Distribution
More From
Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Luke Jacobson 'gutted' as concussion rules him out of All Blacks' World Cup campaign
2
Man who battled ACC for 45 years dies
3
Second suspected dog abduction attempt in Waikato within three months caught on security camera
4
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
5
Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Eccentric indie rock singer Daniel Johnston dies, aged 58

Backstreet Boys leak date of Auckland concert

01:53

Up-and-coming Christchurch rock band's latest album takes Kiwis back to 1960s

Billionaire Sean Parker makes 'significant investment' in Sir Peter Jackson's Weta Digital