Talent agencies hunting for diverse Kiwis with 'interesting' features for Lord of the Rings TV series

Kiwi talent agencies are on the hunt for people of all ages, sizes, ethnicities and genders with “interesting character faces” to appear in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series.

Filming will take place in Auckland early next year and was confirmed last month.

Talent agencies Talento and BGT announced on Facebook yesterday evening they were on the lookout for people who are short, tall, androgynous, have “weathered” faces, have “wrinkles and lots of them” or “hair hair hair” in natural red or white.

Talent agency Talento is on the lookout for diverse Kiwis to play roles in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV production set to start next year in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Talent agency BGT is also hunting for diverse Kiwis to play roles in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV production set to start next year in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) said the production will be a "massive boost for Auckland's economy".

ATEED said it had been involved in "months of discussion" with Amazon about the company's "extensive production requirements". ATEED has not yet revealed exact shooting locations.