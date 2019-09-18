TODAY |

Talent agencies hunting for diverse Kiwis with 'interesting' features for Lord of the Rings TV series

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Auckland
Television
Movies

Kiwi talent agencies are on the hunt for people of all ages, sizes, ethnicities and genders with “interesting character faces” to appear in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series.

Filming will take place in Auckland early next year and was confirmed last month.

Talent agencies Talento and BGT announced on Facebook yesterday evening they were on the lookout for people who are short, tall, androgynous, have “weathered” faces, have “wrinkles and lots of them” or “hair hair hair” in natural red or white.

Talent agency Talento is on the lookout for diverse Kiwis to play roles in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV production set to start next year in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Talent agency BGT is also hunting for diverse Kiwis to play roles in the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV production set to start next year in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) said the production will be a "massive boost for Auckland's economy".

ATEED said it had been involved in "months of discussion" with Amazon about the company's "extensive production requirements". ATEED has not yet revealed exact shooting locations.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said last month: "This will be an ambitious production and having it based here will create a range of benefits, including jobs and significant overseas investment, which will unlock more opportunities to grow our creative and technology sectors."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Amazon studios has been tight lipped on the details. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Auckland
Television
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis
2
What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?
3
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Kurt Cobain's iconic 'Unplugged' sweater, guitar, head to auction

Morning rush hour delays after crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway

Jacinda Ardern to open 30 temporary housing units today in South Auckland
00:57

Auckland landmarks to be lit up for Diwali festival, which will culminate with fireworks display