Taika Waititi learning to embrace success, as his sixth film Jojo Rabbit premieres

Taika Waititi and young actor Roman Davis appeared on Seven Sharp tonight to talk about their new film Jojo Rabbit.

Tamati Rimene-Sproat caught up with the pair at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film debuted yesterday.

The World War II satire follows lonely German boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davies), whose world view is challenged after his single mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is discovered to be hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic.

Jojo is then forced to confront his patriotism, aided by his imaginary friend Hitler (Taika Waititi).

Waititi told Seven Sharp "it was challenging" for him to play Adolf Hitler in the film.

However, after six films the director is learning to embrace his success, something he says can be hard for Kiwis brought up in a society awash with tall poppy syndrome.

"Looking back on my other films, I'm beginning to try and own the idea that maybe I'm alright at this job," Waititi says.

He says people in New Zealand should learn to celebrate their triumphs and give a "fist pump" when they, or another Kiwi, succeeds.

At the film's debut, Scarlett Johansson was asked by Rimene-Sproat if she is now used to Kiwi humour after working with Waititi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waititi’s film Jojo Rabbit has debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Source: 1 NEWS

"No, no, I absolutely don't. I would never presume to know," she said before adding, "It's totally weird, but it's awesome."

Jojo Rabbit is slated to be released in New Zealand on October 24.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tamati Rimene-Sproat caught up with the pair at the Toronto International Film Festival. Source: Seven Sharp
