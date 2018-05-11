Survivor NZ recap: 'Bad egg in camp' - Accusations of an immunity challenge thrown and a brutal tribal brings tears

Previously on Survivor NZ: Eve found a hidden immunity idol at Chani and shared the news with her tribe, while over at Khangkhaw Dylan was on the outs. Franky was the third person voted out from Chani.

After Franky was the third female voted out in a row at Chani, Renee thinks it's becoming a bit of a "boys club" and fears she could be the next on the chopping block.

Meanwhile, Liam is just happy to be in Thailand playing Survivor and seems a bit oblivious to the gameplay side of things happening at the tribe on a losing streak.

Clear outsider at Khangkhaw

Dylan thinks he is the "sacrificial goat" at Khangkhaw and is worried if they finally lose immunity he will be the next to go.

Adam is still on his anti-Dylan campaign listing off the different dimensions of Dylan, ranging from happy to sneak to sulky. You could almost make a new Seven Dwarfs movie featuring a cast exclusively of Dylan's if he gets a few more dimensions going.

Dylan wants to get a team of outcasts to fight the jocks in the Khangkhaw tribe, but fellow "outcast" Lisa isn't buying it and also wants him out.

"This is going to be hell"

The reward challenge sees a sumo style face off with competitors from each tribe using pads to knock each other off a platform surrounded by mud.

A gruelling battle sees Khangkhaw comes out victorious yet again in another demoralising loss for the beleaguered Chani tribe.

The reward? Coffee and biscuits, which will offer a much needed energy boost for Khangkhaw at the next immunity challenge, not that they need it with how Chani is currently performing.

So much sass

Dylan can't catch a break with either tribe, as the Chani tribe lay into him for being "sassy" at the reward challenge after he accused Arun of kicking him during their battle.

However at Khangkhaw Kaysha has picked up on some power couples forming and she wants to break them up, finally some good news for Dylan perhaps?

Or maybe not, as Kaysha pulls Matt aside for a talk and he wants to stick to the plan of getting Dylan out if they go to tribal.

Time to draw sticks again

The Survivor Outpost is back and Tess was looking to rig the straw pull at Khangkhaw but is thwarted by Kaysha and Josh ends up pulling the short straw and is off to the outpost.

They have the same idea at Chani as JT rigs the straw pull so Arun goes to the outpost for him and JT's alliance.

Host Matt Chisholm announces that Arun and Josh have to decide on one person from their tribe that can't take part in the next immunity challenge. An interesting twist also means that the person selected to sit out will be immune if their tribe goes to tribal council.

Josh decides to sit himself out the challenge and be immune and Arun picks Eve as he wants to give his tribe the best chance of winning immunity. Good to back yourself I guess.

Eve is a bit offended at first that Arun thinks she is the weakest in the team but sucks it up as it fits her strategy of wanting to not look like a threat.

Josh gets a golf clap round of applause as he announces he is sitting himself out of the next immunity challenge, all very polite at Khangkhaw.

Adam is to fussed about losing though as they could get rid of some people that rhyme with "smaysha and smylan". You're not fooling anyone with your riddles Adam, we know you're talking about Brad and Tess…

"I'll take old mate back"

Immunity challenge time and it's a teamwork based one that sees the normally dominant Khangkhaw start slow and never catch up, meaning Chani easily wins to take home their first ever immunity win and avoid tribal council.

Their joyous celebrations shows just how much that win meant to them as well.

Looks like Arun's call not to take himself out of the challenge was the correct one as he won it for his team in the last part by throwing bolas onto a wooden beam.

Kaysha is "livid" and accuses Tess of purposefully going slow on the knots to throw the challenge and send Khangkhaw to tribal.

This should make for an interesting scramble back at camp…

The knives are out

Kaysha is causing chaos at Khangkhaw by throwing Tess's name around but Adam tells her not to worry as the "tight five" alliance of him Tess, Josh, Brad and Matt have her back.

Meanwhile, Dylan approaches Josh to try and get votes off his back but the big fella is having none of it, leaving the retail manager as a marked man.

"He can't come crying to me and say save me, sorry mate that's not how it works out," Josh says of his encounter with Dylan.

Kaysha has a plan to save Dylan by telling people he has an idol and they should split the vote on Adam.

She floats the split vote idea between Dylan and Adam with Matt, Brad and Tara and it seems to get some traction, but Brad then runs to Lisa and tells her they are going to split the vote on Kaysha and Dylan.

The plan might have back-fired for her then if Dylan actually has found an idol.

Emotional first tribal council for Khangkhaw

Dylan opens up tribal council by saying he feels "nervous" but he will fight for his place to stay in the game.

Adam says there is a "bad egg" in camp and that begins a testy back and forth exchange between him and Dylan that feels more like a therapy session than a tribal council.

Chisholm tries to stick up for Dylan saying he is "copping it a bit here" but no one backs him up except for Kaysha who starts to cry and says she is feeling for Dylan.

A surprise twist sees Kaysha voted out over Dylan and she looks shocked. I also look shocked as I genuinely am!

A bad result for Kaysha, but arguably a great one for the viewers as now we can see the feud between Adam and Dylan continue…

