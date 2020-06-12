Sony's Playstation 5 launch date and price for New Zealand revealed

Sony has revealed that the next generation Playstation 5 console will launch in New Zealand on November 12.

An image of the next generation of Playstation consoles - the PS5 - and related accessories. Source: Supplied

There will be two versions available - a $650 "Digital Edition", which has no DVD drive, and the $820 version, which does.

New Zealand is among six countries getting the PS5 a week earlier than the rest of the world - those are New Zealand, USA, Mexico, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The last version of the Playstation, the PS4, was launch seven years ago in 2013.

Microsoft announced last week that their Xbox Series C console will also launch roughly the same time as the PS4.