Sneak Peek at Patriot Brains, the trans-Tasman quiz show hosted by Bill Bailey

The brains behind the hit Kiwi panel show, Seven Days, have racked their brains and come up with a new take on the genre - a Trans-Tasman quiz night bun fight.

The British comedian let Jeremy Wells have a sniff around the set of his new baby. Source: Seven Sharp

Along with the cream of Kiwi and Aussie comics, Patriot Brains boasts the secret ingredient behind many a successful panel show - British comedian Bill Bailey.

After some gentle pesting, Bailey gave Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells a sneak peek around the set of his newest gig.

Watch the video above to learn more about the show before it premiers tonight at 8:30pm on TVNZ2.

