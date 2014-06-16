Sky TV's subscriptions now cheaper as company splits Basic package in two

Sky Television is modifying their pricing packages to include a cheaper entry point its number of satellite TV subscribers continues to drop.

Sky tv remote

Almost 34,000 subscribers cancelled their Sky subscriptions in the year to June, prompting the company to look at other options.

Sky's 'Sky Basic' package, which costs $49.91 per month will now be split into two, smaller packages called Sky Starter and Sky Entertainment.

People could then choose Sky Starter for $24.91 per month, which features a more limited range of channels compared to 'Basic'.

According to Fairfax this would mean customers could subscribe to a deal including Sky Sports for $54.81 per month, a cut of the current $79.81 miniumum.

Those customers who kept both of the newly-minted packages would now also receive the $9.99 Soho channel for free.

The company has also reported a five per cent drop in overall revenue to $433 million for the six months to December.