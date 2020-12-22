TODAY |

Sir Peter Jackson shares sneak peek of new Beatles documentary

Source:  1 NEWS

A sneak peek at Sir Peter Jackson's latest movie project is delighting Beatles fans around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new documentary features never been seen before footage of the fab four. Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi film-maker is directing a new documentary, Get Back, on the legendary Fab Four. Jackson is drawing from 56 hours of footage that's never been seen before to give fans an intimate insight into the band's Let it Be recording sessions. 

As of yesterday, Jackson’s six-minute teaser clip has already racked up more than one million views. 

“This film was due to be finished right about now, but like the rest of the world, it’s been affected by the Covid pandemic,” Jackson said in the clip. 

“The only good thing, really, is we're editing the movie in New Zealand. And, now our country has stamped out the virus, we're able to come back into the cutting room.”

The film is set to be released in August. 

Watch some of the newly-released footage in the video above. 

Entertainment
Music
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK
2
1 NEWS' Dan Corbett delivers his Christmas Day forecast
3
Small electricity company calls out big provider for 'misusing market power' to make profit
4
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
5
Name of Grace Millane’s killer made public, other sex attack convictions revealed
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

'Mad little kid' - Noel Gallagher rips into Prince Harry
01:32

Review into Weta Workshop can’t substantiate former contractor’s bullying, sexual harassment claims
02:28

Indira Stewart gives soulful rendition of Christmas classic on last Breakfast show of 2020

WOMAD music festival cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns