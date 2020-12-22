Sir Peter Jackson shares sneak peek of new Beatles documentary

A sneak peek at Sir Peter Jackson's latest movie project is delighting Beatles fans around the world.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi film-maker is directing a new documentary, Get Back, on the legendary Fab Four. Jackson is drawing from 56 hours of footage that's never been seen before to give fans an intimate insight into the band's Let it Be recording sessions.

As of yesterday, Jackson’s six-minute teaser clip has already racked up more than one million views.

“This film was due to be finished right about now, but like the rest of the world, it’s been affected by the Covid pandemic,” Jackson said in the clip.

“The only good thing, really, is we're editing the movie in New Zealand. And, now our country has stamped out the virus, we're able to come back into the cutting room.”

The film is set to be released in August.