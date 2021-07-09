TODAY |

Should straight people go to gay bars?

Source:  TVNZ

Queer night clubs have been a safe haven for the rainbow community for decades, but recently, these spaces have been filled with straight people.

Comedian James Malcolm helps straight people learn when they are, and are not welcome in queer spaces. Source: TVNZ

In this episode of the Re: series School for Straights, comedian James Malcolm helps straight people learn when they are, and are not welcome in queer spaces.

School for Straights is Re:’s new series where straight people learn valuable things from the queer community.

Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.

