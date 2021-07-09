Should straight people go to gay bars?

Queer night clubs have been a safe haven for the rainbow community for decades, but recently, these spaces have been filled with straight people.
In this episode of the Re: series School for Straights, comedian James Malcolm helps straight people learn when they are, and are not welcome in queer spaces.
School for Straights is Re:’s new series where straight people learn valuable things from the queer community.
Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.