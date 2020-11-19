Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry channels Julie Andrews for a Sound of Music sing-a-long

Comedian Chris Parker, who will emcee the event, told Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry that hosting the sing-a-long is "the dream gig".



"I get to basically treat this like it's my big party, which is how I'm treating it, host all my friends in this wild room and get to watch a movie and be as loud as you want," Parker said.



He said the event is "like going to see any movie, except you get to do all the things that you're usually not allowed to do in the cinema, which is sing along".



Parker said people have also been encouraged to dress up, but "the full gamut".



"Put it all on - commit."



The Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 7pm.