New Zealand TV and film is hitting some boom times, and the series Wellington Paranormal is a great example of it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The TVNZ show where two straight-laced cops are tasked with dealing to supernatural phenomena in Wellington has been so successful it's getting a third series.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee snuck into Avalon studios to get an exclusive interview with lead Officer O'Leary - which turned into a very paranormal interview.