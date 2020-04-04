Selena Gomez hosting concert to benefit vaccine rollout

Selena Gomez is hosting a special concert to support the vaccine rollout.

Selena Gomez Source: Bang Showbiz

The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker has partnered with Global Citizen to lead the Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 8 (US time), which will see performances from the likes of H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and Eddie Vedder, with the "aim to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere".

She said: "I'm honoured to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

The livestream will air on May 9 in New Zealand at 8pm ET on both YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations at the same time.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO, added: "As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the US and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.