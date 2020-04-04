TODAY |

Selena Gomez hosting concert to benefit vaccine rollout

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez is hosting a special concert to support the vaccine rollout.

Selena Gomez Source: Bang Showbiz

The Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker has partnered with Global Citizen to lead the Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on May 8 (US time), which will see performances from the likes of H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and Eddie Vedder, with the "aim to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the Covid-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere".

She said: "I'm honoured to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

"This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it."

The livestream will air on May 9 in New Zealand at 8pm ET on both YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations at the same time.

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO, added: "As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the US and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.

"There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty."

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Jacinda Ardern accuses infected MIQ guard of 'lying' to employer about Covid-19 tests
2
Queen Elizabeth returns to work for first time since Prince Philip's death
3
Sydney man fatally stabbed by mother-in-law in fight with wife over alleged affair
4
Mexican who smuggled 113kg of meth hidden in avocado pulp into Auckland, jailed for 10 years
5
'Prime suspect' arrested in US student's 1996 disappearance
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Will Smith film pulls out of Georgia over new law restricting voting access

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, actress Brenda Song welcome first child

Nomadland wins big at poignant BAFTAs amid Covid-19 restrictions, Prince Philip's death

Rapper-actor DMX, known for iconic hip-hop songs, dead at 50