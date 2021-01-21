Schwarzenegger encourages people to get vaccinated - 'Come with me if you want to live'

The Terminator is making an urgent plea around the Covid-19 vaccine: "Come with me if you want to live."

Arnold Schwarzenegger reiterated his iconic movie line after getting the Covid-19 vaccine today in Los Angeles.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line," he shared on Twitter.

"If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Around 34,390 people have died of the virus in Los Angeles county.