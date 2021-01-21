TODAY |

Schwarzenegger encourages people to get vaccinated - 'Come with me if you want to live'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Terminator is making an urgent plea around the Covid-19 vaccine: "Come with me if you want to live."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The actor quoted a line from his iconic role as the Terminator. Source: Arnold Schwarzenegger / Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger reiterated his iconic movie line after getting the Covid-19 vaccine today in Los Angeles.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line," he shared on Twitter.

"If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Around 34,390 people have died of the virus in Los Angeles county.

Overall the United States has seen 24.3 million Covid-19 cases and 402,000 deaths.

Entertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Mystery surrounds birth of eagle ray pups at Kelly Tarlton's after no males in display for two years
2
NZ Post apologises after courier driver caught urinating in garden during delivery
3
Police name two people who died after travelling wrong way down Wellington motorway for 10km
4
Selina Tusitala Marsh crafts beautiful response to Amanda Gorman's Biden inauguration poem
5
Watch: Campervan swamped by sea of foam as huge storm surge hits West Coast beach resort
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness
02:25

Trump supporters in Texas show off weapons as they refuse to accept Biden as president

Joe Biden promises to fire staff who treat colleagues with disrespect 'on the spot'
01:53

PM expects 'practical solution' to be found over The Wiggles tour