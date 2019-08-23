TODAY |

Rolling Stones get a little piece of Mars to call their own

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
Space

There is now a "Rolling Stones Rock" on Mars, and it's giving Mick and the boys some serious satisfaction.

NASA named the little stone for the legendary rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured it rolling across the surface of Mars. Robert Downey Jr. took the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Friday (NZT) to make the new moniker public.

The stadium is just a stones' throw from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages InSight.

Mick Jagger took a moment between songs to tell the crowd that "NASA has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can't believe it."

Jagger added, "I want to bring it back on put it on our mantelpiece."

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
5
Stephen Kearney has told Cameron George to leave comments on the team to him after the CEO threatened to sack players who didn't put in.
Stephen Kearney sends stern message to Warriors boss after comments about players' efforts - 'That's my job'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs' masters
Tarantino

Director Quentin Tarantino to become father for the first time
04:05
An Auckland concert venue has recently been named after the world class New Zealand soprano.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa to have theatre named after her in Auckland's Aotea Centre
02:48
But with increasing concerns about climate change, there are questions over the project’s environmental impact.

Commercial space flights to be available by the end of 2020, Virgin Galactic's new boss says