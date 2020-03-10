Review: The Bachelorette - The men get a serving as one kicked off for having 'girlfriend' back home

There was dobbing and there was sobbing as Liam Cochrane got the boot on Sunday night’s episode after it was revealed he had "a girlfriend" waiting for him who thought he was in Hawaii.

Liam Cochrane being confronted by Lily McManus over having a girlfriend waiting for him back home. Source: TVNZ

While it’s unclear where the full truth lies in the story, bachelorette Lily McManus said she doesn’t want to support sh**** behaviour against other women *snaps fingers in a Z formation* so sent him packing.

“I’m not an idiot, please don’t play me to be,” the boss-woman snapped at the men, tails between their legs, after the ordeal.

In a lengthy Instagram post after the show, Lily also said she had “nothing but respect” for Liam, but that “this is about me and the behaviour I need from a partner in a relationship”. Go girl!

As for Liam, I’m not convinced he had a full-on girlfriend waiting for him and believe his version of their relationship - that he talked it up for his ego when he thought he was being sent home - but also, he was definitely in the wrong for what appears like he was ghosting a woman he just wasn’t that into. You’re a grown-ass man, act like it and express yourself!!

Aaron McNabb. Source: TVNZ

Fellow bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster also supported Aaron McNabb, one of her blokes who dobbed Liam in, for his seemingly pro-Lily move. But was it really all in her interest? I found the timing of Liam’s jeer, coupled with his worries about being sent home an interesting time for Aaron to bring up the news he’d been sitting on.

His attitude at the cocktail party was also draining and his jealousy of the other men is making him come off super cringey. I think the red flags Lesina has been talking about recently are getting more and more vibrant.

Jesse Williamson clearly agrees. He was fuming at how the Liam-girlfriend-not-girlfriend situation unfolded – probably because it was him to spread the initial information in the first place, which got twisted into something more dramatic.

In an explosive rant he called Aaron a “f****** loser” and a rat. It seems their bromance is well-and-truly over – a massive shift from their in-the-water kiss during their synchronised swimming group date challenge earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, with the man-children out in self-sabotaging force this week, it made way for some of the other men to shine.

Lily McManus and Richie Boyens. Source: TVNZ

Richie Boyens and Lily pashed all over town and bought each other cute gifts from an antiques store on a drama-free single. Too cute.

And it was again Michael Frood who surprised all by opening up, albeit if not a little too much, by stripping nude in an attempt to impress Lesina with his bravery and boldness. She rewarded his “big talent” with one-on-one time and he even bagged a rose for the first time ahead of a rose ceremony.

Then it was more flying balls, as some of the men embarked on a horse riding polo match. And another L-bomb dropped this season, though it wasn’t love expressed for one of the bachelorettes, but another beautiful lady by the name of Catalina. Elliot Gilchrist seemed to have a special connection with his polo horse, even despite taking a tumble during the match.

Mike Bullot and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster. Source: TVNZ

As for other connections, Mike Bullot and Lesina continued to confuse with their awkward lack of communication with one-another. Good thing they love making out so much.

And it seems Michael’s lack of one-on-one time with Lesina has him ready to self-eliminate from the show, with a sneak peek revealing the frustrated Dargaville kumara grower is ready to pack his bags.

Michael Frood. Source: TVNZ