Revealed: Meet four more of the men after The Bachelorette NZ's heart

A UK-born chocolate maker, a jump master, an Auckland voice actor and a personal trainer are the latest of the 22 men revealed to be competing for doctor and actress Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's heart on the first ever series of The Bachelorette New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The identities of nine men from around the country - and across the ditch - have already been revealed.

read more Revealed: Meet nine of the men vying for The Bachelorette NZ's heart

Will Lesina choose 37-year-old Auckland voice actor Daryl Habraken, who's looking for a woman who isn't afraid to express herself?



Or maybe 22-year-old Christchurch personal trainer Tyler McKendry, who's looking for a love story like Art and Matilda's, is the one for Lesina.

Will Queenstown jump master Marcus Mannex-Kingi's leap of faith steal her heart, or is chocolate maker and one-time stripper Marc Johnson more her type?



Daryl Habraken, 37, voice actor from Auckland

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Daryl Habraken. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I signed up to the show on a dare by my friends. When you get to the later side of 30s and you’re still single – you’ll pretty much try anything! So, I thought why not give this a go!

Tell us about your dating history.

My dating history is a disaster! Lots of failed attempts at love, with nothing really that long – yeah, it’s not great. I mean, lots of fun in there but nothing that really stuck!

What’s been your biggest dating disaster?

I matched with someone on Tinder and she seemed lovely, so we decided to go on a date out for dinner. Within five minutes of sitting down she was all over me – touching me, trying to kiss me, and this is a classy establishment! So, it was a little bit too much for me.

Who’s your celeb crush?

Angelina Jolie – she’s unbelievable, especially early 2000s Angelina.

Marc Johnson, 33, chocolate maker from Wellington

The Bachelorette NZ contestant Marc Johnson. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I’ve come to a lot of crossroads in my life, and I thought I would regret it if I didn’t do it. I had to come on if there was a possibility of meeting someone right.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Kate Beckinsale.

Tell us about your dating history:



I’ve never met the right one, so they are all my past and I am destined to meet someone even better than them. I’ve been single now for around two years.

Fun fact:

I think I’m an amazing father – you’ve got to be fun to be a good father. I have a three-year-old daughter, and father is probably the best job I’ve had in my life. I used to be a stripper – that was quite a fun profession. I stripped for about a year, after winning the ZM Strip Search competition.

Marcus Mannex-Kingi, 23, jump master from Queenstown

The Bachelorette contestant Marcus Mannex-Kingi. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply to be on The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I wanted to go on another adventure. Doing this is totally out of my comfort zone, and straight out of left field.

What will your friends and family say when they find out you are on the show?

They will probably laugh at me but be supportive at the same time. They know what I’m like – I do spontaneous things. But it’s usually more lifestyle adventure – I like to jump out of things, and off things, for no reason.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Emily Ratajkowski.

Tell us about your dating history:



I had a girlfriend for five years out of high school, and that ended just over a year ago. So not much dating history really. Nothing major since then.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

A different experience and a different way of dating. It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime!

Tyler McKendry, 22, personal trainer from Christchurch

The Bachelorette contestant Tyler McKendry. Source: Supplied

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

I actually thought I was in a pretty good situation for myself; I own my own business as a personal trainer. But to try and find that person I could end up spending the rest of my life with – why not do it in front of everyone else?

What will your friends and family say when they find out you are part of the show?

I think they’ll be pretty blown away, to be honest. This is out of my comfort zone.

Who’s your celebrity crush?

Beyoncé or Rihanna.

What is your dream date?