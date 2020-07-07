TODAY |

'Raw humour' of Wainuiomata comedian Joe Daymond strikes a chord with audiences

Joe Daymond has become the youngest comedian to sell out Auckland's SkyCity Theatre two nights in a row.

The 24-year-old is the youngest comedian to sell out Auckland’s Sky City Theatre two nights in a row. Source: 1 NEWS

By Zion Dayal

The 24-year-old Wainuiomata resident only took comedy up three years ago and is now touring the country, with many of his shows selling out quickly.

"It is crazy. I think the biggest thing that I definitely get emotional over is it's a massive as feat for me," he told 1 NEWS. "It's something that I'm genuinely passionate about."

He is certainly trending online, with over 40,000 followers.

He describes his humour as raw in an effort to show it's not awkward to speak up.

"I think from day one I just want to push the envelope on what was appropriate and try to start conversations that people don't want to start."

