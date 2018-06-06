'I promise I'm all good!' Jacinda Ardern replies on Instagram to worried Breakfast viewer who thought she looked 'buggered'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reassured a worried Instagram commenter today, who made a remark about her appearance after she appeared on TVNZ1's Breakfast show.

Jacinda Ardern with Hayley Holt on Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Ms Adern is due to give birth to her first child on June 17, and plans on working until she goes into labour.

"She looks buggered," one person commented, after TVNZ 1's Breakfast posted a picture of her with co-host Hayley Holt.

Ms Ardern replied to the comment, reassuring the viewer she was feeling fine.

"I promise I'm all good!" Ms Ardern wrote on Instagram.