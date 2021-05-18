Popular Chase star Mark Labbett jokes about playing James Bond after massive weight loss

Popular Chase star Mark Labbett has joked about playing James Bond as his massive weight loss journey continues.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett shows off his impressive new weight loss. Source: @MarkLabbett/Twitter

Labbett, nicknamed "The Beast", posted a picture to Twitter today wearing a new suit.

"The next member of the Double O section?" he captioned the image.

Fans were quick to ask him for weight loss tips and post images of their own weight loss, saying how he'd inspired them.

In March this year, Labbett, who is nearly two metres tall, told The Sun he now weighs under 127kg, having dropped around 63kg.

“This is the lightest I’ve been in 25 years," he said.

“I’m now under 20 stone, and I am really feeling the difference, as well as seeing it.

“I’m now down to a 44-inch waist, my chest is 54 inches, while my neck measurements are down to 19 inches, which is fantastic for me and the top end of a normal man’s range.

“My knees really feel the difference. I will never be athletic again but I just move so much better for not carrying that extra weight.”

He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2016, prompting him to cut down on sugar, and after being infected with Covid-19 last year, he's started exercising more and eating just two meals a day.

He is now largely free of diabetes and his blood pressure has come right down.