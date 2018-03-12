'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Kiwi musician Anika Moa has serenaded global pop superstar Ed Sheeran with one of his own songs in a bid to land a supporting gig at the singer's upcoming Auckland show.

Moa was interviewing Sheeran on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight when she made the up-front offer.

"I want to support you, cause I wanna kick start my career again," Moa said before begging "please, please Ed!".

She then sung a few bars of Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud back to the star who was suitably impressed.

"You've got a lovely voice, really, really nice voice," Sheeran told Moa who humbly replied "I know".

The British singer then endeared himself to Moa when he tried to copy her farewell in Te Reo Maori. "Ka kite," Moa said, with Sheeran stumbling a bit as he gave it his best shot to repeat the farewell back to her.

Sheeran is playing three shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium over March 24,25 and 26. He then heads to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for three shows on March 29,31 and April 1.