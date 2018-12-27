Photos: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marry in intimate ceremony

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially tied the knot.

The 26-year-old singer and the The Hunger Games actor, 28, married in a small, intimate ceremony over the weekend, CNN reports.

Cyrus confirmed the news on her Instagram account, after posting photos of the pair embracing under the captions, "10 years later ....." and "12.23.18".

The couple first met on the set of 2010 teenage romantic drama The Last Song, which stars Cyrus as troubled teenager Ronnie who falls in love with the popular Will, played by Hemsworth.



