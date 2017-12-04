Paul McCartney proves all you need is love, inviting man on stage to propose at Aussie concert - 'You got a ring?'

Sir Paul McCartney was given a memorable moment of his own during the first leg of his Australian tour, when he invited a fan on stage to propose to his girlfriend.



Martyn Davison had brought a sign to the Perth concert on Saturday night, reading, "can I propose to my love on stage?"

The sign caught the former Beatles eye, with McCartney inviting the man and his girlfriend on stage.

The superstar then told Mr Davison to "get down on one knee" as he asked the all important question in front of a packed house.

"We met in England on a Contiki Tour and I thought at the end of the tour that she listens to a lot of the Beatles and I know now that I have the world's biggest Beatles fan.

"It would be an honour, Saya, if you would take my hand in marriage" he said as the crowd cheered Mr Davison on.

His girlfriend Saya accepted the proposal, earning the pair a warm hug from their idol McCartney.