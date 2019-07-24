NZIFF: By The Balls tells history of 1986 rebel NZ rugby tour to South Africa

The 1981 Springboks tour is widely considered the darkest time in New Zealand's rugby-loving history, but as the new film By The Balls shows, the story surrounding the rebel tour to South Africa in 1986 is darker still and packed full of drama.

Many New Zealanders were opposed to both tours because of South Africa's apartheid race policy at the time.

The story is told by some key players, including Buck Shelford, John Kirwin, and David Kirk - the first ever Rugby World Cup winning captain of the All Blacks - but the road to that victory was a rocky one indeed.

By The Balls tells the story of one of the greatest sporting intrigues of the modern era, with the people who were there. And just like the 1981 Springboks tour of New Zealand, it was all about South Africa.

Buck Shelford, like most All Blacks, joined the rebel tour, While John Kirwin and David Kirk refused to go.

It all began in 1985 when the New Zealand Rugby Union accepted an invitation to tour South Africa. It didn't bow to government or public pressure not to go and only cancelled the tour after a legal challenge.

But behind the scenes, a rebel tour was being planned.

When the rebels came back, they faced a two game ban.