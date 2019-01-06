NZ Tool show teased for early next year

Alternative rock band Tool, a favourite of Kiwis, look to be playing Auckland early next year as they tour their new album.

A Twitter post by Frontier Touring today features a video that names a number of cities down under written in the same font as used on Tool's Fear Inoculum album.

The video ends with the date February 2020 and uses the hashtag FollowTheEvidenceAUNZ.

Auckland is listed as one of the cities along with Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

New Zealand typically sees the highest sale of Tool albums per capita in the world.