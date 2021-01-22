Next James Bond film delayed again amid pandemic

James Bond fans will now have to wait until October to see the latest outing in the spy franchise, No Time To Die.

Daniel Craig as James Bond, in a promotional poster for No Time To Die. Source: James Bond Twitter

By Richard Martin

The film was one of the first blockbusters to be delayed due to Covid-19 when it was pushed from its April 2020 release date to November, before being delayed again to April 2021.

The delay was announced in a tweet from the official James Bond account, along with an updated poster.

No Time to Die is the first major film to vacate a 2021 blockbuster season release date this year, and will likely not be the last.

The film’s initial delay paved the way for the slew of release date shifts in 2020 and it’s now predicted we’ll see similar shifts start to happen in the coming months.

The year’s next big hopeful releases include more holdovers from 2020.

A Quiet Place Part II, also originally due for release in April 2020, currently has a release date of April 22, 2021.

A week later Marvel’s Black Widow is due for release on April 29, with May expected to bring us the latest in the Fast & Furious franchise, titled F9.