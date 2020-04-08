New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style

It's been nearly a week since Seven Sharp put the call out for the best of New Zealand's dancing dads, and the response has been emphatic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Over 1000 entries were submitted amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, ranging from hilarious to horrific.

Reporter Laura Daniel sat through an estimated 12 hours of dancing dads, and tonight she revealed who was deemed the best of the best.

Your playlist will load after this ad