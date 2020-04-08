New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style

It's been nearly a week since Seven Sharp put the call out for the best of New Zealand's dancing dads, and the response has been emphatic.
Over 1000 entries were submitted amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, ranging from hilarious to horrific.
Reporter Laura Daniel sat through an estimated 12 hours of dancing dads, and tonight she revealed who was deemed the best of the best.
Watch the videos above to watch the winning routine - as well as some you'll never unsee - and meet the proud Invercargill dad behind it.